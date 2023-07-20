Manipur Women Naked Parade Video: First Arrest Made; CM Biren Singh Promises ‘DEATH’ Sentence For Culprits

Imphal: Amid growing anger and public outcry over the circulation of May 4 video showing two Manipur women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side on social media, the state government has made its first arrest in the case. Sharing more details, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Last night at around 1.30 AM, we arrested the main culprit.”. Speaking to ANI, the Manipur Chief Minister said, "This is an inhumane act...so we have condemned this immediately...we instructed police to immediately act and arrest the culprits."

First Arrest In Manipur Women Naked Parade Case Made: CM





cre Trending Stories

"Every man and every human being will condemn this act," Singh said adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment "to the maximum possible extent." "Really shocked when I saw the video and after seeing it. I inquired about the incident it happened on 4 May...but this video leaked after 40 days. I asked for mass combing ops...and last night itself we arrested one man involved," the Manipur Chief Minister said.

Earlier in a tweet, cm N Biren Das said that strict action will be taken against all the culprits, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. "After taking a Suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," the Manipur Chief Minister tweeted.

"Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," he tweeted.

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

What Happened On May 4 In Manipur?

According to a senior police official, the shocking and shameful incident took place on May 4 in Manipur’s Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered in the matter. Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh in a statement on July 19 said: "As regards the video of 2 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants.” The distressing footage of the May 4 incident shows two women being stripped naked and subjected to continuous harassment by a group of individuals from another community in Manipur. Despite the victims' desperate pleas for mercy and help, the perpetrators callously disregarded their dignity, leaving the entire nation appalled.

No One Will Be Spared: PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this morning said he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society." "No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society. who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.”

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Supreme Court, upon witnessing the appalling Manipur viral naked parade video, has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Chief Justice of India (CJI) expressed grave concern over the incident and stated that the court must be informed about the measures taken by the government to ensure justice for the victims. The court has called upon both the central and state governments to apprise it of the actions taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Manipur Violence

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.