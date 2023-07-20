LIVE Updates | He Just Spoke For 30 Seconds, Congress Slams PM's Remark On Manipur

New Delhi/Imphal: The sexual assault and humiliation of two women who were paraded naked in a Manipur village on May 4 has sparked nationwide outrage with the Supreme Court taking cognizance of the ''extremely shameful'' incident and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning that ''no one will be spared.'' Breaking his silence on the Manipur situation for the first time since the ethnic riots broke out in the north-eastern state, the PM said the incident had shamed 140 crore Indians.

For the unversed, a May 4 video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a violent mob in riots-hit Manipur's Senapati district went viral on social media on Wednesday, triggering national outrage, strong condemnation from all quarters and demands for stringent punishment for the culprits.

On the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition parties targeted the government and disrupted Parliament proceedings over the incident. Meanwhile, the Manipur Police arrested one of the main accused who is prominently seen in the clip and alleged to be the mastermind. Officials said several police teams had been formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday and the first arrest in the case was made in the Thoubal district. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder against unidentified armed persons has been registered.



The government also directed micro-blogging platform Twitter and other social media services to take down a video of two Manipur women paraded naked, since the matter is being probed. Sources said the videos were inflammatory, and as the matter is under investigation, Twitter and other social media companies have been asked to remove the video.

