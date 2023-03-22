topStoriesenglish2586673
NewsIndia
MANISH SISODIA

Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 5 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court, on Tuesday (March 21), sought the ED's response on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in a money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Manish Sisodia was sent to ED custody till April 5
  • He was arrested by ED for money laundering charges in the Delhi excise policy case
  • Before that, on Feb 26, he was arrested by the CBI on corruption charges

Trending Photos

Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 5 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday (March 22) was sent to judicial custody till April 5 as ordered by the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had brought Sisodia to the city court at the end of his remand period in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Sisodia is also under the CBI scanner for the Delhi excise policy case. He had been arrested by the CBI over corruption allegations in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

In addition, he was subsequently arrested by the ED over money laundering allegations regarding the same policy.

A Delhi court, on Tuesday (March 21), sought the ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea in the money laundering case. Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by March 25, reported PTI.

On March 17, the court extended the ED custody of the AAP leader by five days till March 22. It was extended again on Wednesday (March 22) till April 5. 

Sisodia who resigned from all his positions in the Delhi cabinet was arrested on March 9 in Tihar jail where he was in CBI remand for alleged 'manipulation' in the Delhi excise policy. The CBI arrested Delhi's former Education Minister and Finance Minister on February 26.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926