Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 5 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday (March 22) was sent to judicial custody till April 5 as ordered by the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had brought Sisodia to the city court at the end of his remand period in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Sisodia is also under the CBI scanner for the Delhi excise policy case. He had been arrested by the CBI over corruption allegations in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

In addition, he was subsequently arrested by the ED over money laundering allegations regarding the same policy.

A Delhi court, on Tuesday (March 21), sought the ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea in the money laundering case. Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by March 25, reported PTI.

Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. The court says you move an application in this regard, we will allow.

On March 17, the court extended the ED custody of the AAP leader by five days till March 22. It was extended again on Wednesday (March 22) till April 5.

Sisodia who resigned from all his positions in the Delhi cabinet was arrested on March 9 in Tihar jail where he was in CBI remand for alleged 'manipulation' in the Delhi excise policy. The CBI arrested Delhi's former Education Minister and Finance Minister on February 26.