Delhi Liquor Scam Case: 'Manish Sisodia Not A Flight Risk But Can Destruct Evidence', CBI Tells Court

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Rose Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday that he has cooperated with the CBI probe into the excise scam case and that none of the searches has turned up anything incriminating against him, news agency PTI reported. Sisodia's counsel stated during his bail hearing that his custodial questioning was no longer necessary and that he was not a flight risk. "I am a public servant, but two other public servants with graver allegations have not been arrested," his lawyer argued. Reacting to Sisodia's counsel, CBI said to court that ''Sisodia dealt with 'unprecedented' 18 ministries, he may not be flight risk but definitely risk for evidence destruction." The lawyer for Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26, also stated that there is no documentary proof of receiving kickbacks against him and that the shift in excise policy is entirely normal.

He stated that the shift in excise policy was discussed with the Delhi LG and the finance secretary, among others.

Manish Sisodia is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the national capital.

Sisodia was on Monday produced before the court virtually as presently he is in Custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday extended Sisodia`s Judicial custody till April 3, 2023.

Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

Earlier, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.