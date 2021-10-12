Manish Sisodia writes to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking COVID guidelines for Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Amid the political tussle between AAP and BJP over Chhath Puja celebrations, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking directions.

Sisodia urged the health minister to issue COVID-19 guidelines to be followed during Chhath Puja.

“As you know that Chhath Puja is a very auspicious, historical and socio-cultural festival celebrated in most of the states of north India, especially the people of Purvanchal celebrate this festival with great reverence and penance. In Delhi too, this festival is celebrated every year with great devotion. This year also people of Purvanchal are eagerly waiting to celebrate Chhath festival with their family and loved ones,” wrote Sisodia.

“For the last 18 months, Delhi, as well as the entire nation, has faced the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in an unprecedented manner. Last year also, in view of the threat of COVID-19, decisions were taken to celebrate Chhath festival across the country as per the instructions of the Government of India,” he added.

Sisodia asked Mandaviya to consult health experts and come up with appropriate guidelines.

“I request you that the Government of India, in consultation with health experts and other concerned people, should issue guidelines for this year also regarding the celebration of Chhath festival,” Sisodia noted.

Earlier today, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to Safadarjung hospital after being hit by a water canon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s residence.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a demonstration by the BJP in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader`s official residence over the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) order restricting celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital.

AAP has accused BJP of playing politics in the name of religion. The party said the BJP should understand that celebration of the festival at public places can lead to the spread of COVID-19.

