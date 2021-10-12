हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hospitalised after being hit by water canon during protest

The incident took place on Tuesday during a demonstration by the BJP in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader`s official residence over the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) order restricting celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hospitalised after being hit by water canon during protest
File Photo

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to Safadarjung hospital after being hit by a water canon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s residence.

"Manoj Tiwari sustained injuries near his neck and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital," a source familiar with the North-East Delhi MP told IANS.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a demonstration by the BJP in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader`s official residence over the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) order restricting celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital.

As per the fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued by the DDMA earlier this month, Chhath Puja celebrations in the city have been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to celebrate it in their homes.

Earlier, Tiwari had said that he would defy the DDMA`s orders to celebrate the most popular festival of Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"If opening of swimming pools in the capital have not led to a spike in Covid cases, how will Chhath Puja celebrations where people stand in water for a short while spread infection?" he asked.

"Kejriwal government can make the body temperature check mandatory for entry into Chhath Puja sites and also make it necessary to video record the celebrations. Nearly two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. Covid cases are at an all time low in Delhi," he added.

"Chhath is celebrated hygienically and by maintaining social distancing as fasting women are not supposed to touch anyone. It can be celebrated while adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines," the actor-turned-politician told IANS.

To garner support of the Purvanchal community, Tiwari has also started a `Rath Yatra` (chariot procession) in Delhi.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manoj TiwariChhath PujaArvind KejriwalDelhi GovernmentCOVID-19 curbs
Next
Story

Must take terrorism as seriously as matters like climate change and pandemic: India to world

Must Watch

PT1M24S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: 3 terrorists of TRF killed in encounter at Shopian in Jammu-Kashmir