close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party did not put up any candidate due to lack of numbers in the assembly, Manmohan Singh was declared elected after the scheduled time to withdraw nominations ended.

Manmohan Singh elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan
IANS Photo

Jaipur: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Monday.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party did not put up any candidate due to lack of numbers in the assembly, Manmohan Singh was declared elected after the scheduled time to withdraw nominations ended on Monday. 

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi accepted the certificate of election on behalf of the former Prime Minister.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of sitting member, BJP state chief Madan Lal Saini.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi congratulated Manmohan Singh,

"I congratulate former PM Dr #ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of #RajyaSabha from #Rajasthan. Dr Singh`s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"Many congratulations to the the world renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh for being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP," the Speaker tweeted.

With Manmohan Singh`s election, the Congress now has one MP from the state. It had drawn a blank in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Tags:
Manmohan SinghCongressBJP
Next
Story

Former MPs asked to vacate government accommodations within seven days

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour