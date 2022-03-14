हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Massive fire kills four in Jammu, Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of victims

At least four people, including a child, died and 15 others got injured after a massive fire broke out following an LPG cylinder blast in a building in Jammu, police said.

Massive fire kills four in Jammu, Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of victims

New Delhi: At least four people, including a child, died and 15 others got injured after a massive fire broke out following an LPG cylinder blast in a building in Jammu, police said.

The death toll may increase further as the rescue operation was still underway, officials said.

Meanwhile, an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by J&K LG Manoj Sinha for the families of those who died in the tragic incident while Rs 2 lakh each will be given to those who got grievously injured.

Rs 25,000 will be given to those with minor injuries, announced Sinha.

About the accident, the major fire broke out on Monday evening in a scrap shop on the ground floor of the building in the Residency Road area apparently due to a short circuit.

Soon the flames engulfed the entire building and some of the LPG cylinders kept inside exploded, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli.

The officer said that three people, including a child, were charred to death in the incident and 15 others were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

A spokesperson of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said they received a call about the fire around 6.10 pm and immediately rushed fire tenders to the spot.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh also rushed to the scene to supervise the firefighting and rescue operation.

"Over a dozen families were living in the building. The fire spread very fast, many of the residents could not escape immediately," said a building resident Anwar Hussain.

Another survivor, Yasmeena Khatoon, said the building residents lost everything in the fire.

"We could not retrieve anything and tried to flee the raging fire," she said, adding that many of her relatives are either injured or missing after the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu fireJammu LPG blastManoj SinhaFire in Jammu
Next
Story

'Choona Hai Asman': J&K police hosts talent event to encourage Kashmir's youth

Must Watch

PT15M20S

DNA: Leadership Crisis -- Why Congress party need a new leader?