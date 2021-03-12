Maths, physics not mandatory in Class 12 for admissions in engineering colleges

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made mathematics and physics optional subjects at Class 12 for students aspiring to take admission in undergraduate engineering and technology colleges.

For the academic year 2021-22, students aiming for admissions to BE and BTech courses need not have studied the aforementioned subjects in Class 12. Earlier, Class 12 level maths and physics subjects were mandatory for students seeking admissions in engineering and technology colleges.

The rule book provided by AICTE has changed the eligibility criteria for UG admissions in BE and BTech courses opening it for students from diverse backgrounds. As per reports, AICTE in its handbook said, "The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as mathematics, physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme."

The eligible students must have studied any of the three subjects in Class 12 as enlisted by AICTE for admissions to BE, BTech courses. These courses include – physics, mathematics, chemistry, computer science, electronics, information technology, biology, informatics practices, biotechnology, technical vocational subject, agriculture, engineering graphics, business studies, entrepreneurship.

The candidates must obtain at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks in case of candidates from reserved category) in these subjects to be eligible for admission, the rule book said.