Matter will be taken seriously: Centre warns Bengal, asks to send report on post-poll violence

New Delhi: The Home Ministry dispatched a terse reminder to the West Bengal government on Wednesday (May 5) to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence in the state after Trinamool Congress' win in the assembly election. The ministry issued a stern warning to the state government that the matter will be taken seriously in case they fail to file a report on the violence. It also asked the Bengal government to take necessary measures to stop such incidents 'without any loss of time', officials said.

In a letter dispatched to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Home Ministry reminded that on May 3, it had sought an immediate report from the state government on the post-poll violence. "However, the West Bengal government is yet to send the report. According to latest inputs, the violence has not stopped in West Bengal and this means that effective measures were not taken by the state government to control it. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to prevent these incidents without any loss of time," an official said.

A detailed report should be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) immediately, it said. "In case the report is not sent by the state government, the matter will be taken seriously," the letter added.

After the third straight convincing victory for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following a charged Assembly election campaign, West Bengal witnessed a number of violent incidents since Sunday, when the results were announced.

According to reports, at least nine people including some BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in different parts of the state till Tuesday.

The BJP alleged that Trinamool-backed goons were attacking and killing its workers in the state, vandalising their houses and properties and looted their shops. BJP president JP Nadda that at least 14 JP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal

However, Mamata has rejected the charges, saying violence and clashes were taking place in those areas where the BJP candidates emerged victorious in the election.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned him and expressed anguish over the law-and-order situation in the state following reports of post-poll violence from several districts.

