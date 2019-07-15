Mayawati targets BJP, says forceful religious chants becoming dangerous trend

Mayawati on Monday said that making people forcefully speak religious chants is fast becoming a dangerous religious trend in Uttar Pradesh and several other states in the country. Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said that the Centre and the UP government ought to strictly deal with such instances.

Mayawati took to Twitter to highlight the issue and said that these need to be strongly condemned. "Forcing people to say religious chants are becoming a new and dangerous trend in UP and some other states. It is highly condemnable," she wrote. "The Centre and state governments should adopt a strict posture against such violent attitude so that the brotherhood and unit are maintained, and development is not compromised."

This is not the first time that Mayawati has taken a dig at the Centre and UP government. She has repeatedly accused BJP of having failed to control crime in UP and has also accused it of being soft against instances of mob lynching. She also recently highlighted a National Crime Record Bureau report which reported that UP had the highest number of crimes against Dalits.

Mayawati had also slammed UP government last month after the state fared poorly in Niti Aayog's Healthy States ranking. (Full report here)

BJP, however, has slammed Mayawati's accusations and said that electoral misfortunes have frustrated the BSP supremo.