MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Results 2020 declared on mbose.in, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) declared the result for the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) class 12 board exams on Thursday (July 9). The results are available online at the official websites, mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.

A total of 30,697 students had appeared in the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams, which were concluded in June. It is to be noted that some exams were deferred due to lockdown. The pending papers on mathematics, physical education, statistics were held from June 8 to 10, 2020.

Here's how to check Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

A total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the 12th Science stream exam in 2020, while the pass percentage in Commerce stood at 77.28 per cent.

Kaustab Choudhury topped in the Science stream with 468 marks. Anirban Das, Disha Chakraborty jointly secured the second spot, while Al Amin Miah stood at third place.

In 12th Commerce stream, Komal Sharma has emerged topper with 445 marks, while Vinod Prajapat stood at second place with 444 marks. Kumar Ayan Sharma secured the third spot with 439 marks.

According to the board, the result will not be displayed in the board office and even in the examination centres due to COVID-19 pandemic. “The result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in,” the board release mentioned.