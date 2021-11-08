MEA summons Pakistani diplomat over killing of Indian fisherman

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat over the unprovoked firing by the country’s Navy in which an Indian fisherman was killed.

India lodged a strong protest with the High Commission of Pakistan over the incident.

An Indian fisherman was allegedly killed while another sustained minor injuries in a firing incident by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) trooper near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has confirmed the firing incident which occurred around 4 PM on Saturday.

The fisherman identified as Sridhar Ramesh Chamre, 32, from Maharashtra was killed and a crew member of fishing boat 'Jalpari' was injured in the alleged firing incident.

The ship had sailed from Okha on October 25 with seven crew members, five are from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra.

An FIR in the matter has been filed by Porbandar Navi Bandar police, as they have jurisdiction over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea.

