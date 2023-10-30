Medak Lok Sabha MP & BRS Candidate From Dubbak Seat Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed During Rally

In a shocking incident during election campaigning, Medak Lok Sabha MP, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, representing the BRS party and contesting from Dubbaka assembly constituency in Telangana, was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified assailant in Surampally village. The attacker was swiftly apprehended and subjected to rough handling by Reddy's supporters. The injured MP was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, while local law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Reddy is BRS candidate from the Dubbak assembly segment. The condition of the MP is said to be stable. The motive of the attack is not clear yet and the police is quizzing the accused.

#UPDATE | Telangana: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad.



He was stabbed in his stomach by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet. pic.twitter.com/elxfs09DPi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

The incident took place in Doulthabad mandal when Prabhakar Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak for the November 30 assembly elections, was campaigning, police said. TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle. "The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," said Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha.

BRS condemned the attack on its leader. "BRS strongly condemns assassination attempt on Medak MP, Dubbaka BRS candidate Kota Prabhakar Reddy. The attack on Prabhakar Reddy is highly commendable. There is no room for violence in democracy. The government and BRS party are taking this incident seriously. Prabhakar Reddy was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach. Family members of Prabhakar Reddy and BRS ranks should not get worried. Don't get discouraged. We will protect Prabhakar Reddy like our eye. We will conduct a thorough investigation to see if there is any political conspiracy in the assassination attempt of Prabhakar Reddy," said Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed the state DGP to ensure safety of candidates in the state.