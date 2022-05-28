हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meerut

Meerut: Banner barring BJP workers from entering police station goes viral, six held

The photograph of a banner placed outside a police station forbidding BJP workers from entering it has gone viral, reports PTI.

Representational image

The photograph of a banner placed outside a police station forbidding BJP workers from entering it has gone viral on social media. The banner reads "BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai" (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)." The name of the station house officer (SHO) of medical college police station is also written below the note.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also shared the picture and tweeted, "It has happened for the first time in five-six years, the people of the ruling party are forbidden to enter the police station. This is the state of the BJP government in the state."

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said that minutes before the banner was put up, two groups reached the police station over some old property dispute. Six people have been arrested in this case. 

 

