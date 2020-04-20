Meerut hospital apologises for controversial ad that said 'no entry to Muslims without COVID-19 test'

Meerut: A hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has tendered an apology for issuing a controversial advertisement in a local newspaper which stated that patients belonging to a community and their caretakers coming to the hospital must test negative for coronavirus COVID-19 failing which they won't be admitted.

"The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some word hurt people's sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments," said Dr Amit Jain, Velantis Cancer Hospital, as reported by ANI.

A case was registered against the hospital on April 19, said Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni. He added that the police is taking action as per the evidence available.

The original advertisement blamed the Tablighi Jamaat, whose congregation in Delhi last month was seen as a coronavirus hotspot for spreading the disease in the country and then set conditions for admitting Muslim patients. They must get themselves and their attendants tested for coronavirus and bring the report along, it said.

It had also stated that the cost for the coronavirus test i.e., Rs 4,500 each will be taken from the patient.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported as many as 125 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 1,100. Of the 125 fresh cases, 43 were reported from Agra, 19 from Saharanpur and 18 from Varanasi.