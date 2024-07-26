Meet IPS Vaibhav Krishan: Supercop Who Arrested Corrupt Policemen; Was Once Targeted For His Honesty

Azamgarh: In a daring pre-dawn raid, DIG IPS Vaibhav Krishan of the Azamgarh range has once again proven his mettle by cracking down on corruption within the police force. Accompanied by ADG IPS Piyush Mordia of the Varanasi zone, the operation, which took place at around 4 AM, led to the arrest of three policemen involved in illegal extortion activities at the Bharouli post in Ballia. The swift action resulted in the suspension of the Narhi police station in-charge, who now faces an FIR.

Early Career and Educational Background

Vaibhav Krishan, a 2010 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, hails from Baghpat district. He is the son of Dr. K.K. Sharma and has an impressive academic background, having completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee. His journey to becoming an IPS officer is equally remarkable. After his engineering degree, Krishan prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and cleared it on his first attempt in 2009, securing an All India Rank of 86.

Previous Postings and Vigilance

Krishan's first notable posting was in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Known for his proactive approach, he often conducted late-night patrols to assess the law and order situation personally. His hands-on style of management and zero tolerance for lapses in security quickly earned him a reputation for being a no-nonsense officer.

The Raid: A Blow to Corruption

The recent raid was a response to mounting allegations of corruption at the Narhi police station, where complaints had surfaced about policemen indulging in illegal extortion. The joint operation by DIG Krishan and ADG Mordia was meticulously planned and executed, resulting in the arrest of three policemen caught red-handed extorting money from truck drivers. The operation didn't just stop there; a total of 20 individuals were arrested, and 18 police personnel were suspended for their involvement in the corrupt practices.

Targeted for Honesty

Krishan's unwavering commitment to honesty and transparency has not always been appreciated. During his tenure in Gautam Buddh Nagar, he had accused the then SSP Ajaypal Sharma of corruption related to transfer postings. This led to a tumultuous period in his career, culminating in his suspension following the leak of a confidential report and the circulation of an obscene video. However, justice prevailed, and Krishan was reinstated 14 months later, on March 5, 2021.

A Reputation for Integrity

Despite the challenges, IPS Vaibhav Krishan remains a beacon of integrity in the police force. His actions speak louder than words, as evidenced by the recent raid in Ballia. By holding his own colleagues accountable, Krishan sets a high standard for ethical conduct in law enforcement.