Meet of BJP general secretaries, chaired by JP Nadda, underway in Delhi ahead of National Executive meeting

Apart from the primary agenda, which includes resolutions for the upcoming National Executive meeting, which is scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17, other key issues like finalising the location of the executive and other arrangements are likely to come up at the meeting.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:59 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • At the meeting of its National Executive, the BJP is likely to adopt several resolutions, including one highlighting its electoral achievements.
  • Another resolution will be about what the BJP government at the Centre has done over the past few months for the economic well-being of the people.
  • The upcoming Assembly polls will also figure prominently in the discussions.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of party general secretaries at the party headquarters in the national capital. The meeting comes ahead of the National Executive meeting, which is scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17. Sources aware of the development told ANI earlier that a number of key issues are on the agenda for the meeting.

Apart from the primary agenda, which includes resolutions for the upcoming National Executive meeting, other key issues like finalising the location of the executive and other arrangements are likely to come up at the meeting. At the meeting of its National Executive, the BJP is likely to adopt several resolutions, including one highlighting its electoral achievements.

Another resolution will be about what the BJP government at the Centre has done over the past few months for the economic well-being of the people. The upcoming Assembly polls will also figure prominently in the discussions. Nine states -- Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will go to polls this year.

