Meet Parvez Patel, The Parsi Chef Who Cooked Ratan Tata’s Favorite Dishes

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, October 9, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata had been in critical condition and was in the ICU, having previously mentioned that he was undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age-related health issues. In addition to being a successful businessman, Tata was also a noted philanthropist. But did you know who his favorite chef was? As a Parsi, Ratan Tata shared a deep connection with his community’s cuisine. He loved home-cooked meals, particularly the traditional dishes prepared by his sister. However, there was another person whose culinary skills deeply impressed him—Parvez Patel, a renowned Parsi chef.

With his mastery of Parsi cuisine, Chef Parvez Patel has made a lasting impact on the culinary world. He is best known for his long-standing connection with Tata industries and is regarded as Ratan Tata’s favorite chef. Born and raised in Mumbai, Parvez’s journey began modestly in a garage-turned-restaurant. What started as a small tea-and-snacks joint quickly gained a following as his culinary talents shone. His humble eatery, Ideal Corner—formerly a garage for Yezdi motorcycles—soon became a go-to spot for authentic Parsi food lovers. His skill in preparing traditional Parsi dishes soon attracted attention from the Tata group, leading to his role as the chef at the annual Tata Steel function in Jamshedpur, an event Ratan Tata never missed.

Ratan Tata’s favourite dishes

Ratan Tata's food preferences were simple and reflected his deep connection to Indian culture. His favorite meals were a blend of comforting Indian classics and wholesome, nutritious dishes. Here are some of his favorite foods that showcase his love for traditional flavors.

As a proud Parsi, Ratan Tata had a deep affection for traditional Parsi dishes such as Dhansak, Sali Boti (a flavorful mutton dish topped with crispy potato straws), and Patra ni Machhi (fish steamed in banana leaves with chutney).

Tata had a particular love for street food, especially the iconic Vada Pav. This spicy potato-stuffed bun is a beloved snack in Mumbai, and his fondness for it highlighted his appreciation for simple, everyday delights, regardless of their modest origins.

The business leader had a clear preference for comforting, familiar flavors, making it no surprise that one of his favorites was the mildly sweet, homemade vanilla custard.

It has also been reported that Ratan Tata had a strong liking for sushi. This traditional Japanese dish features vinegared rice paired with a variety of ingredients, such as seafood and vegetables.

In an interview, Chef Parvez shared that Ratan Tata had a special fondness for homestyle Parsi dishes. Some of his favorites included khatta-meetha masoor dal (a tangy and sweet lentil dish made with garlic), mutton pulao dal, and the classic nut-rich baked custard. Over the years, Chef Parvez has brought Parsi cuisine to various cities, introducing many to traditional dishes through ITC’s food festivals.