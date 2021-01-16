हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: 81 centres in Delhi prepared for first phase of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

The first phase of the country-wide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (January 16) will be kickstarted with an address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 16, 2021 - 07:12
New Delhi: The first phase of the country-wide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (January 16) will be kickstarted with an address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

With a total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs connected virtually the coronavirus vaccination program will cover the entire length and breadth of the country. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of the session sites. 

For the COVID-19 vaccination priority groups were identified and health care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) workers, will receive the vaccine shot during this phase.

On Friday, Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan reviewed preparations for the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. The minister visited the dedicated COVID Control Room which has been set up at the Nirman Bhawan in Delhi.

Stay tuned with Zee News as we bring you the latest updates on the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination rollout:

16 January 2021, 07:08 AM

COVID vaccine arrives in Dharamshala ahead of vaccination drive.

16 January 2021, 07:06 AM

Persons who are unfit to take the vaccine need to inform beforehand. They will be vaccinated in the next phase. No other person to be vaccinated in their position. Unused doses will be returned to the government: Dr Raj Kodre of Noble Hospital in Pune

16 January 2021, 07:00 AM

Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, "Apart from Victoria Hospital, we have identified 6 other sites for launch of COVID vaccination drive tomorrow. We have sent vaccines to each vaccination site & have sent message to beneficiaries receiving vaccine." (ANI) 

16 January 2021, 06:58 AM

The first phase of vaccination will begin at 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh, 4.16 lakh health workers will be vaccinated. In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated & 50,000 in the second week: Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, state Health Minister (ANI).

16 January 2021, 06:27 AM

Provisional/temporary contraindications: In these conditions, Covid vaccination is to be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery
1. Persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
2. SARS-CoV-2 patients who have been given SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or covalescent plasma.
3. Acutely unwell and hospitalised (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness.

16 January 2021, 06:26 AM

Here are the DOs and DON'Ts for COVID-19 vaccine as issued by the Union Health Ministry:

1. Covid-19 vaccine is only for 18 years and above

2. Administration of vaccine should be done with an interval of 14 days

3. Second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered. 

4. Interchanging vaccines is not allowed

