LIVE: 81 centres in Delhi prepared for first phase of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

New Delhi: The first phase of the country-wide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (January 16) will be kickstarted with an address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

With a total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs connected virtually the coronavirus vaccination program will cover the entire length and breadth of the country. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of the session sites.

For the COVID-19 vaccination priority groups were identified and health care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) workers, will receive the vaccine shot during this phase.

On Friday, Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan reviewed preparations for the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. The minister visited the dedicated COVID Control Room which has been set up at the Nirman Bhawan in Delhi.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News as we bring you the latest updates on the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination rollout: