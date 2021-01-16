LIVE: 81 centres in Delhi prepared for first phase of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

16 January 2021, 07:08 AM
COVID vaccine arrives in Dharamshala ahead of vaccination drive.
Himachal Pradesh: COVID vaccine arrives in Dharamshala ahead of vaccination drive starting tomorrow.
"100 people each will be vaccinated at four vaccination centres in Kangra. We are aiming to vaccinate all 28,000 healthcare & frontline workers by March 31," says an official pic.twitter.com/vehFi4A6px
16 January 2021, 07:06 AM
Persons who are unfit to take the vaccine need to inform beforehand. They will be vaccinated in the next phase. No other person to be vaccinated in their position. Unused doses will be returned to the government: Dr Raj Kodre of Noble Hospital in Pune
Persons who are unfit to take the vaccine on the vaccination day will need to inform PHC beforehand. They will be vaccinated in the next phase. No other person to be vaccinated in their position. Unused doses will be returned to the government: Dr Raj Kodre of Noble Hospital https://t.co/tS9rmv3Qu1 pic.twitter.com/Qt7osJRULK
16 January 2021, 07:00 AM
Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, "Apart from Victoria Hospital, we have identified 6 other sites for launch of COVID vaccination drive tomorrow. We have sent vaccines to each vaccination site & have sent message to beneficiaries receiving vaccine." (ANI)
16 January 2021, 06:58 AM
The first phase of vaccination will begin at 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh, 4.16 lakh health workers will be vaccinated. In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated & 50,000 in the second week: Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, state Health Minister (ANI).
16 January 2021, 06:27 AM
Provisional/temporary contraindications: In these conditions, Covid vaccination is to be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery
1. Persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
2. SARS-CoV-2 patients who have been given SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or covalescent plasma.
3. Acutely unwell and hospitalised (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness.
16 January 2021, 06:26 AM
Here are the DOs and DON'Ts for COVID-19 vaccine as issued by the Union Health Ministry:
1. Covid-19 vaccine is only for 18 years and above
2. Administration of vaccine should be done with an interval of 14 days
3. Second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered.
4. Interchanging vaccines is not allowed