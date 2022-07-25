New Delhi: PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (July 25, 2022) hit out at former President Ram Nath Kovind and said that he has left "behind a legacy" during which the country's Constitution was "trampled upon" upon umpteenth times. She also said that the outgoing president "fulfilled BJP's political agenda".

Taking to Twitter minutes after Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's 15th President, Mufti said, "The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda at the cost of the Indian Constitution."

Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year tenure.

Ram Nath Kovind moves to his new residence, bungalow once occupied by Ram Vilas Paswan

Meanwhile, Kovind has moved to his new residence at Janpath road, the bungalow once occupied by former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He was driven down to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan after Droupadi Murmu took over as the President of India.

As part of the convention, Murmu was also present.

Paswan had lived in 12 Janpath for three decades before his death in 2020. Following an eviction notice, his son Chirag Paswan had vacated the house in April.

The bungalow was readied for Kovind as his post-retirement home.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who received Kovind at his new residence, tweeted pictures.

"As part of convention, honoured to receive former President respected Ram Nath Kovind Ji at his new residence, 12 Janpath, New Delhi accompanied by Rastrapati hon'ble Droupadi Murmu ji," Rijiju said in a tweet.

BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Hardeep Puri and VK Singh were also seen receiving Kovind at 12 Janpath.

Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, died at the age of 74 in October 2020. He had been a minister in central governments headed by parties of contrasting ideologies, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP, since 1989.