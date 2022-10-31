MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 2 allotment list to be RELEASED TODAY at mahacet.org- Here’s how to check

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Allotment list for CAP Round 2 today, October 31, 2022. Candidates who did not receive a seat in the first round of the CAP will be able to check the status of their provisional allotment on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The official plan originally called for the MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment list to be made public on October 28, 2022. The tentative allotment list will be made public today, October 31, 2022, based on a revised schedule that CET cell provided later. The MHT CET Counseling 2022 web entry option was terminated on October 29, 2022. Participants in CAP Round 2 were applicants who were not given a seat on the Round 1 allotment list on October 18, 2022, or who were dissatisfied with their selection.

MHT CET 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on CET 2022 seat allotment result link

Use log-in credentials- application number/ date of birth

MHT CET 2022 round two allotment result will appear on the screen

Download CET 2022 allotment list and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who passed the MHT CET 2022 exam and re-exam are being offered MHT CET counseling. Candidates who want to enroll in one of the several engineering and technology programs offered by Maharashtra state colleges and universities must first complete the MHT CET Counseling process.