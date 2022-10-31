MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: CAP Round 2 seat allotment list to be RELEASED TODAY at mahacet.org- Check latest updates here
MHT CET Counselling 2022 cap round 2 result will be declared today, last date to submit documents and pay the counselling fee is November 3, scroll down for the live and latest updates.
Trending Photos
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Allotment list for CAP Round 2 today, October 31, 2022. Candidates who did not receive a seat in the first round of the CAP will be able to check the status of their provisional allotment on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The official plan originally called for the MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment list to be made public on October 28, 2022. The tentative allotment list will be made public today, October 31, 2022, based on a revised schedule that CET cell provided later. The MHT CET Counseling 2022 web entry option was terminated on October 29, 2022. Participants in CAP Round 2 were applicants who were not given a seat on the Round 1 allotment list on October 18, 2022, or who were dissatisfied with their selection.
Candidates who passed the MHT CET 2022 exam and re-exam are being offered MHT CET counseling. Candidates who want to enroll in one of the several engineering and technology programs offered by Maharashtra state colleges and universities must first complete the MHT CET Counseling process.
CAP Round 2 seat allotment result: Date and Time
MHT CET Counselling 2022 cap round 2 seat allotment result will be out today at 5 PM.
MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result: Steps to check
Visit the official webiste, cetcell.mahacet.org
Login with your required credentials- application number/ date of birth
MHT CET 2022 second allotment list will appear on the screen
Download CET 2022 second allotment list and take a printout for future reference.
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 2 Result
The MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment list was initially scheduled to be released on October 28 but CET cell later issued a revised schedule.
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 2
MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2 result will be out today at 5 PM.
More Stories