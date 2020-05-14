हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Migrant workers in Ghaziabad set on foot with kids for native place Jhansi, 450 kms away

As states are sending hapless migrant workers back to their respective home states by arranging buses or trains for them there are a few who are walking all they way back to their native place.

Migrant workers in Ghaziabad set on foot with kids for native place Jhansi, 450 kms away

Ghaziabad: As states are sending hapless migrant workers back to their respective home states by arranging buses or trains for them there are a few who are walking all they way back to their native place.

Some such labourers were seen leaving Ghaziabad on foot with their families for their native place in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The children are so young they cannot even walk in this heat.

india lockdown, coronavirus india

They are setting out with their meagre belongings and children on their shoulder to travel a distance of almost 450 kms on foot.

Stuck here for 50 days, now they have no money left. Children do not get anything to eat. Nobody came to them to offer any help. 

india lockdown, coronavirus india

They keep on walking continuously in the hope of finding a truck or any other form of conveyance in ths scorching heat. 

india lockdown, coronavirus india

At present, the temperature has touched 40 degrees Celsius which is no less than epidemic.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus India
Next
Story

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam gets over, terrorists escape in night
  • 78,003Confirmed
  • 2,549Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4390000Confirmed
  • 295732Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Corona 20: Top 20 news of Coronavirus