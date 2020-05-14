Migrant workers in Ghaziabad set on foot with kids for native place Jhansi, 450 kms away

Ghaziabad: As states are sending hapless migrant workers back to their respective home states by arranging buses or trains for them there are a few who are walking all they way back to their native place.

Some such labourers were seen leaving Ghaziabad on foot with their families for their native place in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The children are so young they cannot even walk in this heat.

They are setting out with their meagre belongings and children on their shoulder to travel a distance of almost 450 kms on foot.

Stuck here for 50 days, now they have no money left. Children do not get anything to eat. Nobody came to them to offer any help.

They keep on walking continuously in the hope of finding a truck or any other form of conveyance in ths scorching heat.

At present, the temperature has touched 40 degrees Celsius which is no less than epidemic.