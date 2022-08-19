NewsIndia
CBI RAID

‘Misuse of agencies help corrupt get away’: Congress slams BJP amid CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

Congress’ Pawan Khera attacked BJP, said that the honest ones end up paying the price over political rivals. It erodes their credibility of probe agencies.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:12 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Pawan Khera slams BJP over CBI raid on Manish Sisodia
  • “Honest end up paying the price,” he tweeted
  • He also siad that petty political rivals erodes the credibility of probe agencies

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the “relentless misuse” of agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and gives an opportunity even for the corrupt to get away.

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the honest end up paying the price in such processes.

"The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," Khera said on Twitter.

Also Read: CBI team raiding 21 locations simultaneously, read ALLEGATIONS against Manish Sisodia HERE

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

 

