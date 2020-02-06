MK Stalin-led DMK begins signature campaign against CAA, NRC, NPR

Chennai: MK Stalin-led DMK has begun a signature campaign to mobilise support against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). According to reports, hundreds of DMK members have taken to streets to take signatures of people opposed to what the party calls ''draconian laws''.

"We`re doing this to show that the entire state is against CAA, NRC, NPR," said a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member.

DMK allies are also running a signature campaign in the State opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR. The campaign will be on till February 8 and signatures would be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The campaign was started by DMK chief MK Stalin from his Assembly constituency Kolathur last week.

He also addressed a public rally at GKM Nagar.

Live TV

The amended citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

While the opposition parties have strongly opposed the CAA, NPR and NRC, the centre has repeatedly said that there won't be any discrimination against minority comuniti members.