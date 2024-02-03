MLA Poaching Claim: CM Kejriwal Gets Delhi Police Notice; BJP Slams Attempt To Spread Sensationalism

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of BJP approaching Aam Aadmi Party MLAs by offering Rs 25 crores today took a serious turn after the BJP approached police seeking a probe into the allegations. A team of crime branch officials reached CM Kejriwal's residence this morning but were not allowed inside and they kept waiting outside for five hours to serve a notice to the CM. Later, they handed over the notice to CM Kejriwal's official and left.

The police sought a response from CM Kejriwal within three days over the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against Bharatiya Janata Party 'of trying to buy AAP MLAs'. Earlier on Friday, apart from Kejriwal, the police officials, seeking evidence, also knocked on the doors of AAP minister Atishi's residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of trying to topple the Delhi government through 'Operation Lotus 2.0'. AAP leader and Delhi government minister Atishi said, "BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crores each."

Atishi claimed to have a recording of one such conversation and said that it would be released if necessary. BJP leaders have rejected the charges saying that Kejriwal is trying to shift the narrative amid the ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation into the Delhi Excise scam case. CM Kejriwal has so far skipped all the summons issued by the ED.

AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP got just 8 seats, while the rest of the parties including the Congress, drew a blank. The majority mark in the assembly is 36.