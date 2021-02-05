हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mo Dhaliwal

Mo Dhaliwal and Greta Thunberg connection, unveiling truth behind international conspiracy to defame India

Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), is allegedly the creator of the much sought after toolkit document which was tweeted by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The recurring presence of Dhaliwal raised numerous questions.

Mo Dhaliwal and Greta Thunberg connection, unveiling truth behind international conspiracy to defame India
Representational Image

Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), is allegedly the creator of the much sought after toolkit document which was tweeted by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

As per the Hindustan Times report, a police officer confirmed that the recent developments suggest that Dhaliwal is looking to use the ongoing farmers’ protests in India to fuel the separatist Khalistani movement. The officer further disclosed that the suspicion was made on the basis of a video clip in which Dhaliwal can be seen mobilising support for the agitation, as well as the separatist movement on January 26. 

“If the farm bills get repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the farm bills, it does not end there. Let no one tell you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills. That is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab, and you are separate from the Khalistan movement. You are not,” Mo Dhaliwal says in this video.

After Greta shared the controversial toolkit, which had links to tweets that people could use on their social media accounts for supporting the protest on January 26, which was a Republic Day like no other. When the authorities looked into the origin of the document and it linked it to Mo Dhaliwal. 

The recurring presence of Dhaliwal raised numerous questions. Earlier, Dhaliwal had taken it to his Twitter handle to post pro-Khalistan tweets. One of the posts read, “I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement." 

Meanwhile, in an address to media Delhi Police's special commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said, "This toolkit has a particular section which says --- digital strike-through hashtags on or before January 26, tweetstorms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders."

"The document 'toolkit' was aimed to spread disaffection and ill-will against the Government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups,” he added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mo DhaliwalGreta ThunbergPoetic Justice FoundationToolkitFarmer protests
Next
Story

RPSC SI Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply for 859 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check details
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bollywood Breaking: Zee TV coming up with biggest Music Reality Show in the history of TV