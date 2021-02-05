Mo Dhaliwal and Greta Thunberg connection, unveiling truth behind international conspiracy to defame India

Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), is allegedly the creator of the much sought after toolkit document which was tweeted by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

As per the Hindustan Times report, a police officer confirmed that the recent developments suggest that Dhaliwal is looking to use the ongoing farmers’ protests in India to fuel the separatist Khalistani movement. The officer further disclosed that the suspicion was made on the basis of a video clip in which Dhaliwal can be seen mobilising support for the agitation, as well as the separatist movement on January 26.

“If the farm bills get repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the farm bills, it does not end there. Let no one tell you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills. That is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab, and you are separate from the Khalistan movement. You are not,” Mo Dhaliwal says in this video.

After Greta shared the controversial toolkit, which had links to tweets that people could use on their social media accounts for supporting the protest on January 26, which was a Republic Day like no other. When the authorities looked into the origin of the document and it linked it to Mo Dhaliwal.

The recurring presence of Dhaliwal raised numerous questions. Earlier, Dhaliwal had taken it to his Twitter handle to post pro-Khalistan tweets. One of the posts read, “I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement."

Meanwhile, in an address to media Delhi Police's special commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said, "This toolkit has a particular section which says --- digital strike-through hashtags on or before January 26, tweetstorms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders."

"The document 'toolkit' was aimed to spread disaffection and ill-will against the Government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups,” he added.

