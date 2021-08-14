हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand High Court

Mobile e-courts services to be flagged off by Nainital High Court on August 15

File photo

Dehradun: Chief Justice of Nainital High Court RS Chauhan will launch the mobile e-court van service on August 15 for the speedy decision of cases in remote areas of the state which do not have easy access to courts.

The purpose of the e-mobile court is to give speedy justice to the public at their homes.

This service would provide help in the Case status and cause lists. Court orders can be accessed through this e-service.

These services will be available 24X7 with the user. It is a useful tool for members of the judiciary, litigants, advocates, and government agencies.

The mobile e-courts will be started in the first phase in the hill districts of Pithoragarh, Champawat, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Chamoli.

Meanwhile, superintendents of Police of all districts in Uttarakhand on Saturday (August 14) have been instructed to be vigilant ahead of Independence day, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar informed.

"All our 15 August programmes will be celebrated in the capital city Dehradun as well as in others districts. Police chiefs have been instructed to be alert and to keep stringent vigil so that ceremony happens happily and peacefully," said Kumar.

Tags:
Uttarakhand High CourtMobile courtCaste issueChief Justice Chauhan
