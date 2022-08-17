New Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expressed his desire to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an interaction with reporters on Wednesday (Aug 17) after the Bihar cabinet expansion on Tuesday, Yadav said, "Modi ko hatana hai." Reacting to BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi's allegation against one of the ministers in the Bihar cabinet, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Sushil Modi is a liar. It's all wrong."

#WATCH | "We have to oust the dictatorial govt. Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai," says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says when asked about 2024 polls



"Sushil Modi is a liar. It's all wrong," when asked about BJP MP Sushil Modi's allegations after the new Govt came to power in state pic.twitter.com/L7LcH8jCLo — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was expanded on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) with 31 members being inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' including RJD chief Lalu Pratap Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap.

Among the ministers who took the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Patna, 16 were from RJD, which is the largest party in the state assembly, 11 from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent.

Now reports have emerged of a warrant against Bihar's new law minister Kartikeya. To this, Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday demanded the Nitish-Kumar government, to show courage and sack his minister with immediate effect.

"How can a person like Kartikeya Singh be made Minister who had to surrender before Court on August 16, Tuesday? How was he made to take an oath as Law Minister in Bihar? If the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has the courage, then he should sack him immediately, who is MLA of RJD," BJP's Sushil Modi told ANI.

"Singh have been booked for kidnapping in 2014 and he has also accepted in his affidavit and in that case, the court had issued the warrant. He (Singh) had to surrender before the court on August 16, but instead of surrendering, he took oath as Law Minister," he said.

Earlier on August 12, RJD leader Kartikeya Singh, now a minister in the Bihar cabinet, was granted interim protection till September 1 by the court.

(With agency inputs)