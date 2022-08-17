New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) had a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with the ongoing drought and wildfires.

"Spoke to my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. Conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires," PM Modi tweeted.

As per the latest reports, France's fruit and vegetable crops have fallen by nearly 35 per cent due to the drought this summer. France, like many other European countries, has been experiencing abnormally hot weather this summer. In late July in Paris, the maximum temperature touched 41 degrees Celsius.

In the southwestern Gironde department, two large wildfires have also broken out due to the heat, destroying more than 20,000 hectares of forests.

According to Prime Minister Modi's Office, the two leaders also reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

"They also discussed important geopolitical challenges including those related to global food security," the PMO said in a statement.

President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2022

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, Modi's office added.

Modi and Macron had last interacted on Twitter on India's 76th Independence Day on August 15.

Wishing his friend Narendra Modi and all other Indians a Happy Independence Day, Macron had said, "As you proudly celebrate India's stupendous achievements over the past 75 years, you can trust that France will always be by your side."

In reply, Modi expressed that he is "touched" by Macron's Independence Day greetings and added that India truly cherishes its close relations with France.

"Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good," he tweeted.

Touched by your Independence Day greetings, President @EmmanuelMacron. India truly cherishes its close relations with France. Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good. #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/VDIclrPd5Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

(With agency inputs)