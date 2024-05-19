Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal today launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the saffron party is scared of AAP and is running 'Operation Jhaadu' to counter the growing presence of the party. Addressing party workers before marching to the Delhi BJP office, Kejriwal said that the BJP is afraid of AAP's rising graph across the country. The AAP has intensified its attack on the BJP amid the impending Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the rise of the AAP. The party has risen too fast. They have started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the party. In the coming time, our bank accounts will be frozen and we will be brought on the road since our office will also be taken away," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after the Enforcement Directorate named the Aam Aadmi Party as an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam. Out on interim bail in the case, Kejriwal asked the party workers to be ready for bigger challenges ahead.

"Remember one thing we faced many challenges in the past. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman and God. We would have not survived these. Walk on the path of truth. We want to work for the society," said Kejriwal who went to the BJP headquarters along with senior party leaders daring the saffron party to arrest them.

Recalling the period he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, Kejriwal said he read the Bhagavad Gita twice and the Ramayan once.

After its senior leaders like Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia were arrested in different cases, AAP is facing another crisis after the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal accused Kejriwal's former PS Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister's residence. Bibhav Kumar has been sent to 5-day custody in the case.