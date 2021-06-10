हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Education

More women enrolled for higher studies in 2019-20 in India

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' says that from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been an 18.2 per cent rise in female enrollment in higher education

More women enrolled for higher studies in 2019-20 in India
representational purpose

More Indians seem to be pursuing higher education now, especially women. India's enrollment in higher education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20, as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 per cent).  The findings came after the release of All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20. The report provides key performance indicators on the current status of higher education in the country.

The total enrollment was 3.42 crore in 2014-15, mentioned the report released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Pokhriyal noted that in the last five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a growth of 11.4 per cent in student enrollment.

"The rise in female enrollment in higher education during the period is 18.2 per cent," the Minister further said, emphasizing that it was due to the continuous focus given by the central government on education of girls, women empowerment and empowerment of socially backward classes.

As per Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of the report, the percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 27.1 per cent against 26.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 24.3 per cent in 2014-2015.

The Gender Parity Index (GPI) in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 1.01 against 1 in 2018-19 indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females of eligible age group compared to males.

The number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 is 2.03 lakh against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15. "It is heartening to note that the number of PhDs has also increased by 60 per cent in the last five years. All this has been possible because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nishank tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Educationhigher educationRamesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'Narendra ModiPHDGender Parity IndexAll India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20
Next
Story

Mumbai building collapse: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Reason for rift in Nusrat-Nikhil's relationship?