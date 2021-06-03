Teachers Eligibility Test certificate will be valid for lifetime: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: In a welcome decision that will impact thousands of aspirants in the field of academics, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday (June 3) announced that the eligibility of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificate will be extended from seven years to lifetime.

The decision will be implemented with retrospective effect from 2011. It would mean that all those who have cleared TET since 2011 will have their certificates valid for lifetime and they would not be required to take the test again.

“Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011,” Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. https://t.co/8IQD3cwRTz (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EGi5IJ2wNu — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

“The respective State Govts /UTs will take necessary action to revalidate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed,” he said.

Pokhriyal said it will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

Live TV