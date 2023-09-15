Mortal Remains Of Major Aashish Dhonchak, Killed In Anantnag Encounter, Brought To His Panipat Residence

Panipat: The mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak, who lost his life in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, were brought to his residence in Panipat on Friday. Sombre visuals widely circulated on social media showed soldiers bringing home the mortal remains of the slain officer in a coffin. The clip showed locals gathering in numbers outside the residence of Major Dhonchak to pay their last respects.

The officer, who fell to enemy fire during the encounter in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, was a father to a two-and-half-year-old daughter. Also a brother to three sisters, Major Dhonchak came home on leave just two months ago. A pall of gloom descended on his native village as the news of his death reached the locals on Wednesday evening.

Along with Major Dhonchak, Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was commanding the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police, Humayun Bhat, also laid down their lives in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday, officials said.

The last rites of DSP Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed grief over the death of the officers in the encounter while also paying tributes to the slain DSP at Budgam on Wednesday.

In a separate encounter, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Tuesday.

Security forces said they recovered warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that carried over into Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, meanwhile, resumed the operation in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.