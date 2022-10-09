Mulayam Singh Yadav's health 'quite critical' today, SP leader on 'life-saving drugs'

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who is admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital is "quite critical" today and is on "life-saving drugs" as per an announcement by the Samajwadi Party made on Sunday.

A tweet by the official handle of the Samajwadi Party read, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is quite critical today and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists."

मेदांता अस्पताल ने जारी किया आदरणीय नेताजी का हेल्थ बुलेटिन:



Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is quite critical today and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists. — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 9, 2022

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji - founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.

