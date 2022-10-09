NewsIndia
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health 'quite critical' today, SP leader on 'life-saving drugs'

The Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle shared an update on its leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital
  • He is "quite critical" today and is on "life-saving drugs", said Samajwadi Party
  • Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party

Trending Photos

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health 'quite critical' today, SP leader on 'life-saving drugs'

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who is admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital is "quite critical" today and is on "life-saving drugs" as per an announcement by the Samajwadi Party made on Sunday.

A tweet by the official handle of the Samajwadi Party read, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is quite critical today and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists."

 

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji - founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. 

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk