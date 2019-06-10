close

Maharashtra

Mumbai: 1 dead as speeding vehicles collide on road slippery due to rain

Image: Zee Media Bureau

Mumbai: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two passengers seriously injured as several vehicles collided after losing balance on the road, which got slippery due to rain in Mumbai's Chembur on late Sunday night.

The mild pre-monsoon rain, which brought much-needed relief to people, turned out to be fatal for several. A bike slipped on the wet road around 9:30 pm on Sunday night, resulting in the collision of five vehicles.

As the bike slipped, a car coming from behind applied brakes in haste, following which a cement mixer hurled into the car, not being able to control the speeding vehicle. Following this, a bus, an auto-rickshaw and another cement mixer coming from behind rammed into each other in line.

The autorickshaw driver died on the spot while the two passengers were critically injured. They are being treated at Rajawadi Hospital. 

The vehicles suffered immense damage and their numbers were noted down by the police. While the two cement mixer drivers fled the spot, the search is on to locate them. 

Speeding vehicles losing control on the slippery road due to the rain was cited as the reason for the accident.

MaharashtraMumbaiaccident
