हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

Mumbai-Dehradun Jet Airways flight diverted to Chandigarh due to 'technical reasons'

Jet Airways flight 9W 703 from Mumbai to Dehradun was diverted to Chandigarh.

Mumbai-Dehradun Jet Airways flight diverted to Chandigarh due to &#039;technical reasons&#039;
Pic for representational use only

NEW DELHI: A Dehradun-bound Jet Airways flight was diverted to Chandigarh due to technical reasons minutes after it took off from Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Jet Airways issued a statement in which it said that flight 9W 703 from Mumbai to Dehradun was diverted to Chandigarh and has landed safely.

The diversion was necessitated due to a ''technical reason'' and as per the procedure, the airline's spokesperson said.

The Jet Airways spokesperson further stated that the mater has been reported to the authorities and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

The airlines also later arranged for an alternate aircraft, which ferried the guest to their destination at a revised departure time.

"Our team of engineers are heading to Chandigarh for inspection and rectification of the aircraft," the airline said. 

The Jet flight had departed from Mumbai around 6.10 AM and minutes after that it was diverted to Chandigarh.

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet Airways flight 9W 703Mumbai-Dehradun Jet Airways flightChandigarh
Next
Story

Action likely, hints govt after Twitter officials refuse to appear before Parliamentary panel

Must Watch

PT2M36S

5W1H: PM Modi in Northeast; slams opposition

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close