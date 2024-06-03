Live Updates | Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Fierce Fight Between NDA Vs INDIA

Mumbai Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: In the six seats of Mumbai, the battle lines were drawn very clear as the fight was between two rival factions on half of the seats. The six Lok Sabha seats are Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-West. Of the three seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT were pitched against each other. While two seats will witness fights between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in one seat the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP were pitched against each other.

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Results 2024

In the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP Arvind Sawant of the Sena-UBT contested against Yamini Jadhav of the Shinde-led Sena. Jadhav is an MLA from the Byculla assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha Results 2024

Sena (UBT) candidate Anil Desai was locked in a close contest against Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena-Shinde in the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seat. While Anil Desai was a Rajya Sabha member till recently, Shewale is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from the seat.

Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Result 2024

In the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, Amol Kirtikar of the Sena-UBT camp took on Ravindra Waikar of the Sena-Shinde faction. Waikar was earlier with the Sena (UBT) but joined the Shinde camp before the polls. He represents Jogeshwari East assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Result 2024

The Mumbai-North Central Lok Sabha seat saw the BJP betting on 26/11-Mumbai terror attack lawyer Ujjwal Nikam who fought the court case against terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Nikam is facing Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad from the seat.

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Result 2024

Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal is in the poll fray from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. He is facing Bhushan Patil of the Congress. Goyal is trying his luck for the first time in the Lok Sabha polls as he was a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP. Gaikwad represents the Dharavi assembly segment in Mumbai.

Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

In Mumbai North-East, BJP's Mihir Kotecha has been locked in a direct contest against Sena UBT's Sanjay Dina Patil. Kotecha is the MLA from Mulund assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has lost all the parliamentary seats in Mumbai. The BJP has replaced all three sitting MPs while Shinde's Shiv Sena has renominated only Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South-Central) and replaced Gajanan Kirtikar in Mumbai North-West.

Mumbai is divided into Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district. Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central constituencies are in Mumbai city, while the rest of the constituencies are in Mumbai suburban.