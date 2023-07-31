trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642733
Mumbai Man Jumps From Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Search On To Trace Him

A few days ago, the 55-year-old man survived a road accident in which he sustained serious brain injuries.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai Man Jumps From Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Search On To Trace Him

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man, who was apparently disturbed after meeting with an accident recently, jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Monday, an official said. 

The man plunged into the Arabian Sea from the cable-stayed structure in the morning. A Navy helicopter has been pressed into service to trace him, the official said.

A few days ago, the official said, the man survived a road accident in which he sustained serious brain injuries.

The man had also told his family members that he would end his life, the official said.

