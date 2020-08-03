Mumbai Police counters late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, says he never made any written complaint about threat to his son's life

Hours after late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father claimed that the Mumbai Police was warned about the threat to the actor's life in February, the Mumbai Police on Monday countered Singh saying that he never made any written complaint about the threat to his son's life.

It is to be noted that in the morning, Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the police had was no information about the complaint made on February 25. However, in the evening, the Mumbai Police stated that there was information but there was no written complaint.

In a startling claim, Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh said that Mumbai Police was warned but it failed to take note of it and also did not act upon complaints against named persons a day after his death on June 14.

The official statement of the Mumbai Police read, "Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date."

"However. one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some Whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible."

Issuing a video statement, KK Singh recounted the sequence of events that led to his lodging a complaint with Patna police after which it is on the lookout for the accused currently on the run. "I had told the Mumbai police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna," Singh said.

Patna police swung into action immediately, Singh remarked appreciatively and thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state minister Sanjay Jha who came forward to "stand for the truth. Singh had, in his complaint on which an FIR was lodged on July 25, accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his son's suicide, besides defrauding him of his money and subjecting him to blackmail. His decision to go public on the matter for the first time comes in the backdrop of alleged non-cooperation of Mumbai police with its Patna counterpart.