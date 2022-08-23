NewsIndia
Mumbai police pose as delivery boys to nab chain-snatchers

 The Mumbai police detained two chain snatchers on Monday. To capture them, the cops pretended to be delivery men. 

Aug 23, 2022
  • Two chain snatchers were arrested by Mumbai Police
  • The police searched the footage of over 300 CCTV cameras for the investigation
  • The criminals preyed on morning walkers

Mumbai: A squad of Mumbai police set up a clever trap to catch two criminals. They dressed up as food delivery boys and patrolled the suspicious regions for three days before finding the bike-borne chain-snatchers on Monday. The police searched through footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras in surrounding areas in the city to nab the chain snatchers who preyed on morning walkers, according to the police. 

While investigating four chain snatching occurrences in a few weeks, it was discovered that the accused in each case is the same. To capture them, the Kasturba Marg Police devised a trap through which the accused were bogged down.

DCP Somnath Gharge told ANI that they “checked over 300 CCTV footage” for this inquiry.

To look into the matter, the police looked over 300 CCTV footage. The investigation led to the discovery of the chain snatchers bikes.

To escape suspicion, they remained in the area for three days in shifts dressed as delivery guys. The accused Feroz Shah thereafter entered and was taken into custody. The primary suspect, Jafar Jafri, who has a history of over 15 plus robberies, was later apprehended. DCP stated that "both the accused are in police custody."

(Inputs from ANI)

