Mumbai police pose as delivery boys to nab chain-snatchers

Mumbai: A squad of Mumbai police set up a clever trap to catch two criminals. They dressed up as food delivery boys and patrolled the suspicious regions for three days before finding the bike-borne chain-snatchers on Monday. The police searched through footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras in surrounding areas in the city to nab the chain snatchers who preyed on morning walkers, according to the police.

Maharashtra | Police pose as delivery boys to nab chain-snatchers in Mumbai



After 4 such incidents in some weeks, it was found upon probe that accused are the same in all cases. Kasturba Marg Police set a trap to nab them; checked over 300 CCTV footage: DCP Somnath Gharge (22.8) pic.twitter.com/LG6CBXsHJ5 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

While investigating four chain snatching occurrences in a few weeks, it was discovered that the accused in each case is the same. To capture them, the Kasturba Marg Police devised a trap through which the accused were bogged down.

DCP Somnath Gharge told ANI that they “checked over 300 CCTV footage” for this inquiry.

To look into the matter, the police looked over 300 CCTV footage. The investigation led to the discovery of the chain snatchers bikes.

To escape suspicion, they remained in the area for three days in shifts dressed as delivery guys. The accused Feroz Shah thereafter entered and was taken into custody. The primary suspect, Jafar Jafri, who has a history of over 15 plus robberies, was later apprehended. DCP stated that "both the accused are in police custody."

(Inputs from ANI)