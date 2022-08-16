Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days. The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city in the next 24 hours. According to civic officials, there was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, they said.

Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city.The heavy downpour started around 10 am, they said. Between 10 am and 11 am, Parel and Dadar received 14 mm rainfall, while Malabar Hill and Nair Hospital areas received 19 mm rain, a civic official said.

In the eastern suburbs, 12 mm rainfall was recorded at the Vikhroli fire station and 11 mm at Chembur fire station during the same period, while the Malvani fire station and Chincholi fire station in western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 20 mm rain.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours. The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, another civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said. The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

Nagpur varsity cancels exams due to heavy rains

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) cancelled the examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy rains in Nagpur and adjoining areas of Maharashtra.

The director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Nagpur University Prafulla Sabale said that all principals, in-charges of the examination centres, teachers and students have been informed that exams scheduled on August 16 and 17 were cancelled.

The examinations have been cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situation in all four districts that come under the University's jurisdiction, the official said, adding that the next date of examination will be announced soon.

Rains continue to lash parts of Rajasthan

Meanwhile, rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan with Bhungra in Banswara district recording the highest rainfall in the 24-hour time frame, ending Tuesday morning, officials said. According to the meteorological department, 18 cm rainfall was recorded in Bhungra, 17 cm in Jhalawar's Dag, 12 and 10 cm in Mount Abu and Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh, respectively, in the 24-hour period, ending Tuesday at 8.30 am.

Notably, Bundi, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Tonk and Kota districts recorded 4 to 10 cm rainfall. As per MeT data, almost all the districts received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. Cloudy sky accompanied by light drizzle continued in the state capital Jaipur with its adjoining areas witnessing the same weather conditions. The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the arid state on August 16 and 17.