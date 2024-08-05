Advertisement
Muzaffarpur-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train Confirmed: Check Fare, Other Details

This Vande Bharat train is designed to travel at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour, covering a distance of 446 kilometers in a much shorter time compared to the existing services.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Muzaffarpur-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train Confirmed: Check Fare, Other Details

The Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express service between Muzaffarpur in Bihar and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. The service is expected to commence in October, reducing the travel time between these two cities from approximately ten hours to just six hours. The average fare of this train can lie between Rs 1200 to Rs 2200. 

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on this route will not only benefit the people of Bihar but also those of West Bengal. The train is designed to travel at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour, covering a distance of 446 kilometers in a much shorter time compared to the existing services.

Survey And Demand

According to a report by News-18, a survey has already been conducted to assess the demand for this new service, and it indicates a strong preference among travelers for the Vande Bharat train on this route. The Railways are currently making preparations to ensure the smooth commencement of this service, although an official announcement is yet to be made. With the new service, passengers can expect a faster and more comfortable journey, significantly reducing the travel time between Muzaffarpur and New Jalpaiguri.

 Recent Developments

In other developments, the Vande Bharat train has recently been introduced on the Ernakulam to Bengaluru route. Southern Railway shared images of the luxurious train on its maiden journey from Ernakulam Junction to KSR Bengaluru City Junction, highlighting the success and popularity of the Vande Bharat Express across different parts of the country.

 

