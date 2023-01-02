'My head hangs in shame...': Delhi LG after woman hit by car, dragged for four km

New Delhi: "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime", said Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday (January 1, 2023) after a 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in the national capital. Taking to his official Twitter account, Saxena said that he is "shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators".

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," Delhi LG tweeted.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

Woman died after her scooty was hit by car, her naked body dragged for four km

According to police, the woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her naked body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri.

Five men travelling in the Maruti Baleno have been apprehended, they said.

The police said that information was received at 3.24 am in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards the Qutubgarh area.

The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said that the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

"A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal," he said.

"While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri," he said.

Police said a blood sample of the car driver has been preserved to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The victim, as per police, used to work part-time in marriages and other functions. When the incident happened, she was returning home from one such function.

Police also debunked theories of the incident being a rape case.

"False and frivolous media reports of the incident being a rape-murder case are being circulated," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said she has issued summons to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

"A girl was dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by inebriated men. Her body was found without clothes on the road. This is a very scary incident. I am issuing summons to Delhi Police to appear before the panel. What were the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year?," she tweeted.