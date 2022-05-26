Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a visit to Tamil Nadu and received a rousing welcome as he held a grand roadshow in Chennai. The PM lauded Tamil Nadu as a special place and lauded the Tamil language as eternal and its culture as global. In his address after inaugurating newly completed projects and laying the foundation stone for fresh schemes in road, railway and housing sectors, Modi quoted a popular verse of nationalist poet Subramania Bharathi in praise of Tamil and said that in every field someone from Tamil Nadu was excelling.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, in the presence of PM Modi, said, "Our state is a pioneer not only in economic and other related factors but also in social justice, equality and women empowerment and this is the Dravidian model of governance."



Here are some key points from Modi's address:

- We want our children to live a better quality of life. The most important precondition for that is the top quality of infrastructure. Those nations which gave importance to infrastructure became developed countries from developing countries.

- The government of India is fully committed to further popularising the Tamil language and culture. In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government.

- Expansion of Neraluru to Dharmapuri and Meensurutti to Chidambaram will have many benefits. I'm happy that 5 railway stations are being redeveloped. This modernisation and development are being done keeping in mind the needs of the future. At the same time, it'll merge with local art and culture.

- We are doing so because it is directly linked to economic prosperity. The Banglore-Chennai Expressway will connect two key centers of growth. The four-lane elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai Port more efficient and the decongest city traffic.

- We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu development journey, projects worth over Rs 31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible.

- Sri Lanka is going through difficult times. I am sure you all are concerned about it. As a close friend and neighbour of Sri Lanka, India is providing financial support, food, medicines and other essential items to the country.

- To boost the economic growth of the country and with the vision to make Chennai Port a hub of economic development, foundation stone for multi-modal logistic park at Chennai has been laid today. Our government is committed to developing such parks in other parts of the country.

- These multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be 'Aatmanirbhar'.

- I'd like to congratulate all who'll be getting houses as a part of Chennai Light House project under PM-Awas Yojana... We've started a global challenge to get best practices to make affordable, durable and environment-friendly homes in record time... I'm glad it's in Chennai.

