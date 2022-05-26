Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai amid cheers of Modi Modi. Visuals released by news agency ANI shows huge crowd dressed in traditionals cheering for him as the prime minister waves at his supporters from his car. PM Modi, dressed in white, was welcomed by the workers of the BJP on his arrival in Chennai with a large number of cadre lining up on roads with party flags and raised slogans hailing him and hosted traditional cultural events. Waving party flags and holding 'Vanakkam Modi Ji' placards and banners praising him as the leader who made India proud among the comity of nations.

Some cadres raised the slogan 'Thalaiva' which could be roughly translated as 'leader'. At a spot, Modi stopped his car for a minute and waved out to the party workers by standing on the running board of the vehicle.

Watch the video here!

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow after arriving in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/yv9Qh2xkUC — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: People in Chennai greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he holds a roadshow in the city. pic.twitter.com/YKvqD0RCvW — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Huge crowd gathered in Chennai to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in the city. pic.twitter.com/BIM3GKW0jo — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK assumed power last year. Similarly, DMK workers organised cultural events to welcome their leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Cultural dances like 'Karagattam' and 'Poikkal Kuthirai Aatam' were held to the accompaniment of traditional music and several artistes dressed up in 'Kathakali' attire could be seen lining up on road margins to welcome the Prime Minister.

Roads close to the venue of the event, the Nehru Indoor Stadium, wore a festive look. A giant dummy elephant was prominently placed and a queue of workers held 'Poornakumbham' on their hands and cheered him on his arrival to the stadium. Poornakumbham comprises a pot, coconut and mango leaves, which is considered as an auspicious way of welcome.

After arriving at the airport here, Modi took a chopper to reached the INS Adyar Naval helipad, a distance of about 19 km and then arrived at the venue event by car, a distance of 3.5 km.

At the airport, he was received by Governor R N Ravi, senior State Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudi, Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami, Chennai Mayor R Priya and top government officials. At the helipad, Modi was received by Stalin. Saffron party workers gathered on roads specifically allotted for according reception. Over 20,000 police personnel were deployed as part of security arrangements. Traffic diversions were also made in some areas.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)