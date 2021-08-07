Narrow escape! Bus in Himachal Pradesh hangs from cliff, driver rescues all passengers

New Delhi: A big tragedy in Himachal Pradesh was averted after a driver saved a bus, which was hanging from a cliff, from falling into the valley. The private bus veered off the road with 22 passengers on board, ANI reported on Friday (August 6, 2021). The miraculous incident took place on the National Highway (NH) 707 near Bohrad Khad in Shillai in the Sirmaur district.

The driver reportedly controlled the bus until everyone was rescued and was then saved by passengers.

This is to be noted that Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing several landslides due to incessant rainfall in the last few weeks. On July 30, a massive portion of a mountainside had also crashed and destroyed a 300-metre stretch of the road to Paonta Sahib in the Sirmaur district.

Earlier on August 4, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur informed the state Assembly that a total of 218 people have died and 12 are missing in Himachal Pradesh in the last three weeks this monsoon season.

Replying to a discussion on climate change on the third day of the ongoing monsoon session, Thakur stated that Himachal Pradesh has suffered a total loss of Rs 451.56 crore due to damaged roads, water lines and power transmission since June 13.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV