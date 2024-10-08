Narwana | Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Count has Begun | Narwana Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 live: Winner and Losser Candidate Krishan Kumar Bedi Satbir Dublain; total votes, margin, BJP, Congress ECI Haryana Assembly Election Result

Narwana Assembly Election 2024: Key Details, Voting Date, and Candidates

The Narwana constituency in Haryana is all set for its 2024 Assembly elections, with voting scheduled to take place on October 5, 2024. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state-wide single-phase election will determine the leadership across 90 assembly constituencies, including Narwana. The results will be declared on October 8, 2024. With an estimated voter turnout of around 68%, the engaged electorate in Haryana is actively participating in shaping the political future of the state.

Voting Date for Narwana Assembly Election 2024

The Narwana Assembly constituency will witness voting on October 5, 2024, as part of Haryana’s single-phase assembly elections. The election is expected to see major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) contesting to secure this important seat in the Haryana Assembly.



Result Date for Narwana Assembly Election 2024

The results for the Narwana Assembly Election 2024 will be declared on October 8, 2024, when the votes are counted, and the winning candidate is announced. The election results will play a crucial role in determining the political landscape of the Narwana constituency for the next five years.



Past Election Winners: 2019, 2014, and 2009

In the past elections, the Narwana constituency has seen significant political shifts. In 2019, Ram Niwas from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won with 79,578 votes, defeating Santosh Rani of the BJP, who secured 48,886 votes. In 2014, Pirthi Singh from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won the seat with 72,166 votes, defeating Santosh Rani from the BJP. Similarly, in 2009, Pirthi Singh again won the seat for INLD with 63,703 votes.

Candidates for Narwana Assembly Election 2024

The 2024 Narwana Assembly election features a strong lineup of candidates from major political parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Krishan Kumar, while Congress is represented by Satbir Dablain. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Anil Ranga, and Santosh Danoda is contesting from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Meanwhile, Vidya Rani Danoda will be representing the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the elections.

Narwana Assembly Election 2019: Winner and Runner-Up

In the 2019 Narwana Assembly elections, Ram Niwas from JJP emerged as the winning candidate, securing 79,578 votes, while Santosh Rani of BJP garnered 48,886 votes, finishing as the runner-up.



Narwana Assembly Election 2014: Key Results



In 2014, the Narwana Assembly elections saw Pirthi Singh from INLD defeating BJP’s Santosh Rani by 9,152 votes. Pirthi Singh received 72,166 votes, while Santosh Rani managed to secure 63,014 votes in a closely contested election.

The Narwana Assembly elections in 2024 are expected to be another fierce battle between Haryana’s leading political parties, with the result set to significantly impact the constituency's future leadership.