National Expert Group holds meeting to ensure availability of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 met on Wednesday (August 12) to ensure the availability of coronavirus vaccines and its delivery mechanism. The meeting was chaired by Dr V K Paul, a member of Niti Aayog, along with Union Health Secretary as co-Chair.

The expert group deliberated on conceptualization and implementation mechanisms for the creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine including tracking of vaccination process with particular focus on last-mile delivery.

The meeting discussed on broad parameters guiding the selection of COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the country and also sought inputs from Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

The group delved on the procurement mechanisms for the COVID-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination.

The expert group discussed the financial resources required for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine and various options for financing the same.

Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain, and associated infrastructure for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination were also taken up.

Further, the meeting also discussed strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of vaccines.

Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were deliberated upon.

India’s support to its key neighbors and development partner countries for COVID-19 vaccines was deliberated upon.

The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for the early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low and middle-income countries.

The committee also advised the states not to chart separate pathways of procurement.